The Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center has added a second performance for Broadway star and Disney legend Lea Salonga at the Bankhead Theater this spring.
At age 18, Salonga originated the role of “Kim” in the musical “Miss Saigon,” winning the Oliver and Theatre World Award, and becoming the first Asian woman to win a Tony Award. Known for her powerful and emotive voice, her career also includes in “Les Misérables,” “Flower Drum Song,” and most recently, “Once on This Island.” She also provided the singing voices of both Princess Jasmine and Mulan in the original Disney animated films.
A second performance was added for 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, May 6. Her originally scheduled performance for May 8 is sold out. Tickets are $20-$95; $20 for students under 21 and military personnel. For more information and tickets, go to lvpac.org or call (925) 373-6800.