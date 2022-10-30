Carl Bernstein, one half of the Washington Post investigative team that broke the Watergate scandal that led to the resignation of then-President Richard Nixon in 1974, will discuss his 50-year career as a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter, best-selling author, and political analyst during an appearance at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Bernstein, 78, was a young reporter in 1972 when he was paired with Bob Woodward to cover reports of a break-in at the Watergate office complex in Washington, D.C., which housed the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee. Their reporting eventually uncovered a plot to wiretap the Democratic headquarters and efforts by the Nixon administration to cover up its involvement in the break-in.
In 1974, two years after the break-in, Nixon was impeached by the House, but resigned before he could be tried by the Senate. Since then, Berstein has continued to report on the inner workings of government and politics. He is now a political analyst for CNN and a contributing editor at Vanity Fair. Published earlier this year, his latest book, “Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom,” chronicles his career in journalism, beginning as a 16-year-old copy boy with the now defunct Washington Evening Star.
Tickets for the Bernstein’s 7:30 p.m. Bankhead Presents appearance at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore, range from $20 to $135, and are available at livermorearts.org, at the Bankhead box office, or by calling 925-373-6800.