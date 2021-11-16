An exhibit of California landmarks depicted in Lego bricks is now on display at the Museum on Main in Pleasanton.
The exhibit, “Brickworks: Lego Artists Celebrate California and the Tri-Valley,” showcases the creativity of 10 Northern California artists, including members of the Bay Area Lego User Group.
Nearly two dozen Lego models represent landmarks from Sacramento to Los Angeles, including Sunol’s Little Brown Church, the Pleasanton Gas Station on Main Street and the Castro Valley skyline.
There are also vehicles built with the iconic, interlocking plastic bricks, including San Francisco cable cars and a pair of tractors like those owned by early 20th century Pleasanton farmer Henry Mohr, along with poppy mosaics and the Museum on Main logo.
“We’ve got an amazing array of works in this show,” said curator Ken MacLennan.
“Brickworks” will be on display at the museum, 603 Main St., through Jan. 8, 2022. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.