Attorney Kelley Way will speak about “Lessons in Literary Law,” at the Tri-Valley Writers meeting, at 2 p.m., on April 16.
Authors should know their rights. Kelley Way will describe five areas of law – copyright, trademark, right of privacy and publicity, defamation, and contracts – and explain how to protect these rights, as well as how to avoid infringing on the rights of others.
Way graduated from UC Davis and the UC Davis School of Law. She practices copyright, trademark, and estate planning law at The Law Office of Kelley A. Way.
The Tri-Valley Branch of the California Writers Club (CWC) will host the meeting. Attendees can reserve and pay online at trivalleywriters.org. The reservation deadline is Friday, April 15. Fees for CWC adult members are $14; nonmembers are $18; CWC student members (ages 14 to 22) are $6; and student nonmembers are $10. Attendees can participate either in person or through Zoom. The in-person venue is Four Points by Sheraton, 5115 Hopyard Road, in Pleasanton.
The CWC Tri-Valley Branch invites writers of all genres and experience levels to learn about the craft at monthly meetings. For more information, contact Deborah ‘Jordan’ Bernal at president@trivalleywriters.org or visit trivalleywriters.org.