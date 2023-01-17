The Livermore Public Library will celebrate Black History Month throughout February with an Art of the African Diaspora display at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., and Black History Month Tiny Art Shows at each of the library branches.
Library patrons of all ages can pick up free mini-art kits while supplies last at any branch library beginning Thursday, Jan. 12. Completed projects must be dropped off at any branch library by Tuesday, Jan. 31, to be included in the Black History Month Tiny Art Show.
The Art of the African Diaspora display at the Civic Center Library will include works by several Bay Area artists, including Hilda Robinson, Joseph Robinson, Justice Renaissance, Kimberly Virginia Johnson, Saida Asia’s, TheArthur Wright, and Yolanda Patton. The library will hold a reception for the artists at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11.
Other Black History Month activities scheduled for the Civic Center Library include:
“Name That Tune” competition at 4:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3, for students in grades six through 12 to identify songs by influential Black artists. Participants will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win wireless earbuds.
Community writing workshop on the power of storytelling with Bay Area writers Alie Jones and Phaedra Tillery-Boughton at 4 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 4. To register for the workshop, which is designed for those 16 and older, call 925-373-5505.
Live jazz performance by Bay Area singer Tia Carroll at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9.
Poetry reading and panel discussion by Bay Area poets Alie Jones, Tongo Eisen-Martin, Landon Smith, and Meilani Clay at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16.
Storytelling with Grammy-nominated Diane Ferlatte and her “musical sidekick” Erik Pearson at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25.
The Springtown branch library, 998 Bluebell Dr., will host a craft activity at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21, for children to build gliders and learn about Bessie Coleman, the first Black woman to be issued a pilot’s license. Instructions and supplies will be provided by the library.
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Livermore Public Library will also host a virtual Q&A session with Tina Jones Williams, a Livermore resident whose Julia Street series of novels recall the all-Black neighborhood in South Berkeley where she grew up.
Williams, a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, is also the author of the three-book Bridge to Freedom series about a Black domestic day worker, Violet, and her Pullman porter husband, Everett, and other books about the working-class African American experience.
To access the program, which begins at 7 p.m., visit bit.ly/3QrXNvX.