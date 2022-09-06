The Livermore Public Library has a lineup of activities for national Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
Congress established Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968. It 1988, the commemoration was expanded to a full month.
In a news release, the library said was “committed to honoring the history, community, and culture of Latinx, Hispanic, and Latino-identified Americans by providing events and resources that recognize and celebrate their achievements and contributions.”
Activities include free craft kits to recreate Taíno rock carvings, or petroglyphs, found in caves and near rivers in Puerto Rico, Cuba, and throughout the Caribbean. The kits, designed for children 5 and older, can be picked up at Livermore branch libraries while supplies last.
Other activities include:
Sept. 16 – The Rincon Library, 725 Rincon Ave., and the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District will host an outdoor movie night, beginning at 6:30 p.m., featuring “Encanto,” an animated Disney film about a family that lives in a magical house in the mountains of Columbia. The program will also include popcorn, Columbina candy, and a craft project.
Sept. 19 – The Rincon Library will host games of Loteria, a traditional Mexican game of chance similar to bingo but using images on a deck of cards instead of numbers, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Players will have an opportunity to win books and other prizes.
Sept. 20 – At 4 p.m., the Springtown Library, 998 Bluebell Dr., will host a craft project for all ages to learn about Guatemalan Worry Dolls, or Muneca Quitapena. The Livermore Library will also host a Zoom-based Authors and Arts Series interview with Cecilia Aragon, an award-winning author and data science professor at the University of Washington, at 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 – At 3 p.m., the Rincon Library will offer a paper craft project based on the distinctive Mola artwork of the Guna people of Colombia and Panama. All ages welcome.
Sept. 24 – At noon, the Civic Center Library will host a performance of traditional Aztec dance and drumming by Oakland-based In Lak’ech Danza Azteca.
Sept. 29 – At 7 p.m., the Livermore Library will host a Zoom-based Authors and Arts Series interview of artist Rosie Mottsmith, whose work is inspired by her Mexican American heritage and pride.
Oct. 3 – In Lak’ech Danza Azteca will perform at the Rincon Library at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 – At 4 p.m., the Springtown Library will offer Mexican Tin Art for Teens, a craft project and an opportunity to learn about the history and cultural importance of traditional hojalata art. The program is open to students in grades 6 through 12, and registration is required.
Oct. 5 – The Civic Center Library will offer Mexican Tin Art for Teens at 7 p.m. The program is open to students in grades 6 through 12, and registration is required.
Oct. 7 – The Rincon Library will offer Mexican Tin Art for Teens at 3:30 p.m. The program is open to students in grades 6 through 12, and registration is required.
Oct. 11 – The Civic Center Library will offer games of Loteria at 7 p.m. for a chance to win books and other prizes.
Oct. 13 – At 7 p.m., the Livermore Library’s Zoom-based Authors and Arts Series will offer “From Walls to Bridges,” a look at how borders have affected indigenous peoples, with educator Marisa Villegas.
All events are free and the library will provide art supplies for craft projects.
For more information on the Hispanic Heritage Month activities call 925-373-5505 or visit library.livermoreca.gov.