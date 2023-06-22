Livermore Public Library will host author Jeff Colvin to discuss his new book Avoiding Apocalypse: How Science and Scientists Ended the Cold War on Sunday, July 23, at 2 p.m. in the Civic Center Library Storytime Room, 1188 S. Livermore Ave.
Registration is not necessary to attend this free program.
Avoiding Apocalypse: How Science and Scientists Ended the Cold War tells the little-known story of the worldwide scientists’ boycott of the Soviet Union that set-in motion an astonishing sequence of events. Starting simultaneously with the rise to power of an obscure Soviet bureaucrat named Mikhail Gorbachev, the boycott led not only to the end of the Cold War, but also to the end of the Soviet Union itself.
Colvin spent the past 45 years as a research physicist, helping to develop the science that made a Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), one linchpin of the Cold War stand-down discussed in his new book, Avoiding Apocalypse, technically possible. Colvin has authored and co-authored nearly 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications. In collaboration with Jon Larsen, Colvin wrote what has now become the standard graduate-level textbook in the new field of physics that grew out of the Cold War era nuclear weapons development. He played a leadership role in organizing the scientists' boycott and aiding dissident and refusenik Soviet scientists. Colvin held an appointed position in the U.S. Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. during the George H. W. Bush administration. He lives part-time in Livermore, California and part-time in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania with his wife, Mary Frances.