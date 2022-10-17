Livermore poet laureate Peggy Schimmelman and the city's four past poet laureates will lead off a new series of events, “Verse on the Vine,”on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Hosted by the Livermore Civic Center Library, the initial event, “Livermore Poets Laureate, Past and Present,” will feature Schimmelman, who was appointed poet laureate this year, along withConnie Post, who served as the city’s first poet laureate from 2005 to 2009; Cher Wollard, 2009-2013;Kevin Gunn, 2013 to 2017; and Cynthia Patton, 2017 to 2022.The past and present poet laureates will read tributes to Livermore from their published works.
The library is located at 1188 S. Livermore Ave. In Livermore. The free program will begin at 3 p.m. on the patio outside the Storytime Room.