The Shakespeare & Performing Arts Regional Company (SPARC) will present a free preview of its summer production of “Much Ado About Nothing” from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at Livermore’s Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave.
The romantic comedytells thestory of an Italian maiden, Beatrice, and a somewhat inept soldier, Benedick, who are always arguing, and their friends' plot to make them fall in love with each other.
SPARC will also present theplay from mid-July through early August as one of two Shakespeare in the Vineyard productions at the Darcie Kent Vineyards in Livermore.
Formore information,call925-373-5500 or go to the library’swebsite, library.livermoreca.gov.