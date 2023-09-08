The Livermore Public Library is asking residents to choose the next book for the annual Livermore Reads Together program from six titles on a Native Voices book list curated by the Tri-Valley Native American Center.
The choices include “There There” by Tommy Orange, “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley, “Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah, “Lakota Woman” by Mary Crow Dog, “The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones, and “As Long as Grass Grows: The Indigenous Fight for Environmental Justice, from Colonization to Standing Rock” by Dina Gilio-Whitaker.
Votes can be cast online at surveymonkey.com/r/V9G8885 or at any Livermore Public Library location.
Livermore Reads Together is sponsored by the Friends of the Livermore Public Library. For more information, go to library.livermoreca.gov.