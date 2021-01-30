Literary agent Laurie McLean will discuss the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the publishing industry at a meeting of the Tri-Valley Writers on Saturday, Feb. 20. The Zoom-based meeting will begin at 2 p.m.
McLean spent 20 years as CEO of a Silicon Valley public relations and marketing firm before spending eight years as a literary agent at Larsen Pomada in San Francisco. She co-founded her own agency, Fuse Literary, in 2013.
In her talk, “Publishing: 2021 and Beyond, What Book Publishing Will Look Like in the New Normal,” McLean will look at the changes forced on the industry by the pandemic, including the impact of editors and publishing pros working from home, the continuing shift to online buying, and how it has affected readers’ preferences.
Hosted by the Tri-Valley branch of the California Writers Club, the meeting is open to anyone. The cost is $5 for members, $7 for nonmembers, and $3 for students aged 14-22.
To register, send an email to president@trivalleywriters.org. To pay, go to www.trivalleywriters.org and click the PayPal button below the description of the meeting. Registration and payment are required by Thursday, Feb. 18.