Livermore Poet Laureate Peggy Schimmelman is now accepting submissions from Livermore residents for Poetry in a Test Tube, the city’s seventh annual science poetry contest. There are four age divisions: youth (K-5), middle school, high school, and adult. First, second, and third-place poems will be selected in each division, with the winning poets receiving $75, $50, and $25, respectively. There are no restrictions on the style or length of the poems, but they must relate to the general theme of science. Poems must be submitted by email to Poet_Laureate@LivermoreCA.gov by Friday, April 7. Submissions must include the author’s address, phone number, title of the poem, and division. Student entries must also include school and grade level. There will be an awards ceremony and public reading of the winning poems at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 6:45 p.m.
Newsletters
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
featured
- Updated
An Oak tree fell on the historic Lighthouse Baptist Church on Neal and Second streets in Pleasanton, Tuesday, March 14 around 11:30 a.m. The tree landed on a portion of the church that is used as a nursery. That part of the church was empty a…
Latest News
- Health Highlights: March 15, 2023
- Autoimmune diseases could be cured with this artificial sweetener
- The nation’s biggest electric capacity market needs fixing, critics say
- 'Her feelings are starting to grow!' Kendall Jenner is 'spending more time' with Bad Bunny
- Michael J Fox doesn't have time to feel sorry for himself
- How air pollution is fuelling a worldwide decline in insects
- Justin Hartley’s New Drama Retitled ‘Tracker’ — Watch First Promo (VIDEO)
- 2023 Season Finale Dates: When Will Your Favorite Shows Be Ending?