Livermore Poet Laureate Peggy Schimmelman is now accepting submissions from Livermore residents for Poetry in a Test Tube, the city’s seventh annual science poetry contest. There are four age divisions: youth (K-5), middle school, high school, and adult. First, second, and third-place poems will be selected in each division, with the winning poets receiving $75, $50, and $25, respectively. There are no restrictions on the style or length of the poems, but they must relate to the general theme of science. Poems must be submitted by email to Poet_Laureate@LivermoreCA.gov by Friday, April 7. Submissions must include the author’s address, phone number, title of the poem, and division. Student entries must also include school and grade level. There will be an awards ceremony and public reading of the winning poems at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 6:45 p.m.