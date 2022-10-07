There’s a lot brewing when it comes to Livermore native and actor Kyle Allen.
His latest effort is playing opposite Zac Efron in a small but essential role in Peter Farrelly’s aptly titled “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” a follow-up to the director’s Oscar-winning “Green Book.”
Allen can also be seen next month as Shakespeare’s ill-fated romantic “Romeo” in “Rosaline,” based on the 2012 young-adult novel “When You Were Mine,” set to begin streaming on Hulu Oct. 14. The former ballet dancer is also transforming his body into a musclebound He-Man for Netflix’s “Masters of the Universe,” due out next year.
While Allen’s portrayal of real-life former American soldier Bobby Pappas in “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” might not be extensive, he makes the most of it. In this Apple TV+ dramedy, based on a true story, New Yorker Chickie Donohue (Efron) decides to hand-deliver cans of beer to his former drinking buddies fighting in the Vietnam War. He carries out his unlikely mission, but while on his journey, he begins to question how the government is portraying the war and begins to understand why protesters are calling for an end to the conflict.
Russell Crowe co-stars as an intrepid Look magazine photojournalist whom Donohue meets, while Bill Murray has a brief cameo as a bartender at the watering hole where Donohue’s friends gathered in New York.
“The Greatest Beer Run” isn’t a perfect film by any means, but it is enjoyable and hints of greater things ahead for Allen. In select theaters now and available on Apple TV+.
Highlights of Allen’s career thus far include a starring role opposite the charismatic Joey King in the Netflix supernatural romantic drama “The In Between,” released in February. The less said the better about the inner workings of this PG-rated, “Ghost-like” tearjerker, but the two demonstrate chemistry as lovebirds who not only share a passion for movies, but for gazing into each other’s eyes with passion. A tragic accident cuts short the romance, but their love lives on in this well-made, under-the-radar adaptation of a 2021 young adult novel by Marc Klein.
Another highlight in the 27-year-old’s young career was working with Steven Spielberg on last year’s remake of “West Side Story.” Allen’s background in dance and acrobatics were put to good use in Spielberg’s redo, with Allen playing the role of Balkan, a member of the Jets in the “Gee Officer Krupke!” number.
Another role that spotlighted Allen’s likable romantic qualities and his skill at choreographed movement was as Mark in 2021’s “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things,” an Amazon Prime romcom co-starring Kathryn Newton.
Based on a short story by Lev Grossman, the film takes a “Groundhog Day” premise and makes it a parable on appreciating life’s little moments before they all disappear. It showcases Allen’s gift for physical comedy in a tightly choreographed opening sequence in which teenager Mark catches objects, rides a bike, and hops on and off things with Buster Keaton-like timing. Now available on Amazon Prime.
Viewers can also catch Allen in this year’s Kyra Sedgwick-directed romantic comedy “Space Oddity,” in a supporting role in the 2020 tearjerker “All My Life” with “Glee’s” Harry Shum Jr. and Jessica Rothe, in the 2018 season of “American Horror Story” and in the TV series “The Path” from 2016 to 2018.