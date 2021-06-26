Nirajara Dungwatanawanich, 18, will present an online piano recital of Chopin and Brahms at 5 p.m., Saturday, June 26. Taught by Livermore music instructor and pianist Kim Luty, Dungwatanawanich is a graduate of Livermore High School and a National Merit Scholar who will be attending UCLA this fall to study computer science. The recital will be presented via Zoom. For information on how to log in to the performance, contact Luty at lutytunes@gmail.com.
Local law enforcement officials participate in the Tri-Valley leg of the Special Olympics torch run, Monday, June 21. (Photos – Doug Jorgensen)
