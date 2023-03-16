The Livermore-Amador Symphony will perform its “Kaleidoscopic Color and Spiritual Sound” concert on Saturday, April 1, at 8 p.m., at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore.
Intoxicating dance infuses the music of Mexican composer Arturo Marquez, while American composer Florence Price fuses folk song, spiritual feeling and masterful symphonic sound to touch the soul. The three talented winners of the Symphony’s 50th annual Competition for Young Musicians are featured in this inspiring program, conducted by music director Lara Webber. Teen jazz band Element 116, under the direction of Matt Finders, will perform during intermission.
Pleasanton resident Minna Fu, 15, will perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Major, 1st movement. She began playing piano at age 5 and giving annual piano recitals at age 9. Minna has won numerous prizes in solo competitions, including international contests, and in 2019, was invited to perform at Carnegie Weill Recital Hall.
Currently, Minna is the youngest docent of the nonprofit Music for Minors II, where she volunteers to give music lessons to elementary children every week.
Juhye (Alice) Oh, a senior at California High School in San Ramon, will perform Ibert’s Flute Concerto, 3rd movement. She currently plays in the San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra and studies with flutist Isabelle Chapuis. Juhye has won top prizes in numerous US and international music competitions. In June 2022, she made her solo debut at Carnegie Hall.
Juhye is president and vice music director of Tri Valley Symphonics, an ensemble bringing music to libraries and senior centers.
Owen Sheridan, a first-year horn performance major at the University of the Pacific, will perform Strauss’ Horn Concerto No. 1, 1st movement. He began horn studies as a high school sophomore and now studies with Professor Sadie Glass at UOP’s Conservatory of Music. He has performed with Bay Area youth symphonies including the Oakland Youth Symphony and the Young Peoples’ Symphony Orchestra.
Owen currently plays with the San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra. His goal is to play horn professionally.
“We are so excited to bring the music of Florence Price to our community,” said Webber. “Her Symphony No. 1 is the first symphony composed by a black woman ever to be performed by a major American orchestra, the Chicago Symphony in 1933. Despite this great achievement, it is only in our era that we are finally hearing her music. The music is rooted in melody, in spirituals, in suffering and resilience, and in a feeling of profound faith in humanity. Within the framework of a traditional symphonic structure, Florence Price finds a freedom of expression, totally unique and daring musical choices that take us on a deeply satisfying musical journey.”
Arturo Marquez is a leading Mexican composer who, according to Webber, expertly uses orchestral forces to display the rhythmic vitality and rich tapestries of color of Mexican folk music. His popular Danzon No. 2 is infused with dance rhythms, beautiful sultry melodies, and is perfectly paced from a slow burn to a driving force of energy that can’t help but get your feet moving and your smile broadening.
The concert begins at 8 p.m. with a half-hour prelude talk by Webber at 7. A complimentary sparkling cider and wine reception in the Bankhead lobby follows the performance. Youth are always free. Tickets are available at ivermoreamadorsymphony.org/tickets,the Bankhead ticket office at 2400 First St., Livermore, or 925-373-6800.