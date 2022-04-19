Livermore lost a pillar of the arts community with the passing of Nan Davies on Sunday, April 3.
Principal flutist in the Livermore-Amador Symphony (LAS) for many years, founding member of the Livermore Opera, and a musical pioneer in the Tri-Valley, Davies loved the arts and dedicated much of her time to their support.
“She loved supporting music and the arts,” recalled Davies’ daughter, Bryn Davies. “She was very involved with the Symphony Guild and helping them with anything they needed. Mom and dad attended concerts regularly with the Philharmonia Baroque and were very interested in supporting the symphony. She was just amazing, and she was incredibly well-rounded and so giving in all those directions.”
Davies was born in Eugene, Oregon, in 1937. She grew up in the Pacific Northwest, then married Walter Davies in 1963. The couple settled in Livermore after Davies completed her master’s degree in mathematics.
Bryn Davies said her mother was a pioneer for female professionals at Lawrence Livermore National Lab, where she worked as the only woman on a team of men.
“She was an incredible, groundbreaking mathematician because she entered the workforce at the lab and was working on computing in teams of all men back when there were big, huge room-sized computers at the lab,” Byrn Davies said. “I don’t think she would consider herself a huge feminist, but I think she did a lot for pioneering for women in the Bay Area, just by being a pleasant, hard-working person.”
Once her children came into her life, Davies put her career aside for a time, and threw all her energy into raising her family. Bryn Davies said she recalled her mother’s cooking and sewing with fondness, and always felt supported and encouraged to try new things.
Davies joined LAS after hearing the group’s first concert. In a previous interview, she told now-conductor Lara Webber the concert was “terrible,” but she knew the group would improve with time. She then became the LAS principal flute and played with them for 50 years.
“Nan was a leader in the orchestra for decades, a musical pioneer in Livermore, leading the woodwinds as principal flute for years,” said Webber. “Nan was a tireless leader of the extraordinary Symphony Guild from its earliest days, recounting fondly to me stories of her son Wally squirming in his playpen at many a meeting. She and Walt played host to many chamber music recitals in her home, which was where I first tasted her fabulous fudge.”
Davies not only touched people through her playing and support, but also as a music teacher. Alan Frank, president of the LAS Association, said Davies gave his daughter flute lessons, passing on her passion and love of music. Frank also played in the symphony with Davies, and was friends with her husband.
“She was always a dedicated musician,” Frank said, noting she kept playing until her physical health prevented it. “I think it was actually Nan and Walt who brought me into the orchestra when I first moved to Livermore … she had a wonderful smile, and magnificent tone. She was a very fine flute player.”
Davies and her husband raised their two children, Walter and Bryn, in Livermore. In addition to enjoying music and the arts, the couple loved to travel and frequently left home for a variety of destinations, hikes and star-gazing spots. Davies would often wait patiently as her husband, an amateur photographer, set up his camera to get the perfect shot of their surroundings.
Davies also loved to plan and cook for her annual family reunions, and spend time with her four grandchildren. After Walter Davies passed away last year, she moved to Tennessee, to be closer to her daughter.