The Livermore-Amador Symphony (LAS) has returned to practice after a months-long hiatus caused by the pandemic.
The 73-member orchestra is made up of local volunteers who come together for the joy of creating music and performing for others. Livermore resident Lara Webber is the symphony’s music director and conductor. She said the separation of the past two years has been difficult.
“Obviously it’s been really hard in the pandemic, but the need for this organization and for the musicians within it to be able to make their music and the need to share it has never been more urgent,” Webber said. “This situation has reinforced the mission of the orchestra in my mind, certainly, because when something is taken away that you take for granted and then you have access to it again, the cream really rises to the top, and what you need from that becomes more obvious.”
Webber has led LAS since she came on as conductor in 2014. She and her fellow musicians began meeting for distanced, masked practices late last year and even presented a concert at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater in December. However, due to health mandates, the orchestra is still unable to return to its normal schedule of performances, which includes playing for the Bankhead’s big season opener each fall – Brilliance at the Bankhead – as well as quarterly concerts, and trips to local elementary schools each spring. They also offer a Pops concert featuring a range of popular music from Broadway to film scores, and a free family concert that usually coincides with Livermore’s holiday parade.
“The orchestra donates its time and has really loved participating in those concerts at the Bankhead, because it gives us the opportunity to give back and support the theater in its mission,” Webber said. “The Bankhead is so rooted in the community, and we want to support its mission, and it gives the orchestra a chance to play in a completely different way and in a completely different context.”
For now, the orchestra is practicing as best it can, masked and distanced, as the omicron variant and local mandates wreak havoc with schedules and plans. LAS hopes to present the winners of its Annual Young Artist Competition in a concert next month, but as with everything else, plans must remain fluid.
Kate Fisher joined LAS in 2015 after moving to Livermore. A lifelong musician, Fisher began looking for a way to play in the local community and found the symphony online. She said the group was very welcoming and has become like a second family.
“I have always loved performing,” said Fisher, who plays the cello. “I especially like performing and sharing music with everyone, but I really like the holiday concerts, especially the free ones, because there's always lots of little kids and seeing them all sitting there and just gazing up at the instruments, it's nice to see.”
Like many people, Fisher said she initially enjoyed the break in her schedule when the pandemic struck in March 2020, but ennui soon set in.
“I felt like I didn't have that motivation to play for about two months, and then I slowly started,” she added. “When I picked it up again, I realized I was out of shape. So I tried at least five days a week to really play, even if it’s just 20, 25 minutes.”
Webber said one of LAS’s goals is to break free from the preconceived notions of what orchestras play and offer a variety of musical styles to the public.
“Typically, we are playing large symphonic works, often featuring a soloist, and that can mean music written by composers 250 years ago whose music we revere, and people expect to hear, or it could be music written yesterday in the same tradition,” she said. “We often feature soloists from this area, who play at a very high level, and we also have been graced with the presence of artists from around the country and around the world who come to play with us because they have a wonderful experience when they do.”
Now in its 58th season, LAS was founded in 1963 by local members of the American Association of University Women, and the orchestra presented its first concert in January 1964. Though Keith Polk initially conducted the orchestra, Art Barnes took over soon after the first concert and led the organization for 50 years, until he retired in 2014, making way for Webber. Barnes still serves as Director Emeritus.
“This organization was built from the ground up by the people who lived here,” Webber said. “Way back 60 years ago, when our society really deeply recognized and understood that making art is an essential part of being a human being. They really are to be credited with the institution I get to help shepherd.”
LAS incorporated in 1966 and officially made its name the Livermore-Amador Symphony in 1971. The Symphony Guild was also founded in the 1960s and is responsible for supporting LAS functions as well as serving as a social outlet for its members. Guild members can be involved in the orchestra without playing in it. The Guild sponsors some of the LAS events and runs fundraisers.
For more information, tickets or to donate, visit livermoreamadorsymphony.org.