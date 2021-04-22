LOGO - Livermore-Amador Symphony.jpg

The Livermore-Amador Symphony Guild raffle took place Sunday, with Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center Executive Director Chris Carter drawing the winning ticket. Marcia Elchesen was the lucky winner, earning a concert ticket. Director Lara Webber will sing at the event of Elchesen’s choice. Both women were at the raffle, and Elchesen was excited to win a performance by her friend. The group is looking forward to having live performances before long.