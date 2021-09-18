The Livermore-Amador Symphony Guild will host a wine tasting at the Page Mill Winery, 1960 S. Livermore Ave., Livermore, from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.
The winery will donate 10% of all sales during the “Sipping with the Symphony” wine tasting to the guild. There is also a $10 wine-tasting fee.
Members of the Livermore-Amador Symphony will provide entertainment. The guild will also raffle off several gift baskets and a chance to win a walking tour of San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood, and will hold a drawing for an opportunity to sit with the musicians during a dress rehearsal.