The Livermore-Amador Symphony will bring storied violins alive during three performances of “Violins of Hope, Strings of the Holocaust,” on Feb. 5, 6, and 7, at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore.
The concerts, conducted by LAS Music Director Lara Webber, are among many events presented by East Bay Holocaust Education Center from Jan. 31 through Feb. 17.
Violins of Hope are an extraordinary collection of violins, violas, and cellos that were played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust and restored by well-known Israeli violin maker Amnon Weinstein and his son Avshalom. The instruments represent remarkable stories of injustice, suffering, resilience, and survival.
Instruments from the Violins of Hope collection will be played by violin soloist, Lindsay Deutsch; cello soloist, Peter Bedrossian; and several members of the orchestra’s strings. Bedrossian, LAS cello principal, also performs with other Bay Area orchestras including Berkeley Symphony and Bay Philharmonic. He is also a physicist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Webber says, “We are incredibly excited to have Los Angeles-based, renowned violinist Lindsay Deutsch join us as a featured soloist for the program. With her limitless enthusiasm and vast gifts as a performer and entertainer, Lindsay is a charismatic and captivating presence on today’s music scene.
The program includes Prokofiev’s Overture on Hebrew Themes, academy award-winning movie-score music from Schindler’s List by John Williams, and Max Bruch’s Kol Nidrei. During the concerts, Avshalom Weinstein will tell the stories of some of the instruments.
Many Violins of Hope instruments will be on display in the Bankhead lobby, from Jan. 31 through Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Docents from East Bay Holocaust Education Center will be on hand Mondays through Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Fridays through Sundays, from 4 to 6 p.m. There will also be Violins of Hope presentations at almost forty middle and high schools throughout Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton, and San Ramon.
Performances are Sunday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at bit.ly/3WhFf2O or bit.ly/3ybv4E5; the Bankhead ticket office at 2400 First St., Livermore; or 925-373-6800. Symphony donations matched until Jan. 31 at bit.ly/3GEMGLQ.
For more information, visit ebhec.org/violins or contact info@ebhec.org.