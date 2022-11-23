The Livermore-Amador Symphony will present a free family concert at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore.
The audience will be invited to sing along as the symphony performs popular holiday songs, as well as selections from “The Sound of Music” and “Mary Poppins.” Funded by Livermore Valley Arts, the concert is expected to last about an hour, which is “a perfect fit for families and children,” according to music director Lara Webber.
The Valley Dance Theater will also offer a preview of its performance of “The Nutcracker,” scheduled for the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., from Saturday, Dec. 10, through Sunday, Dec. 18.
While the concert is free, tickets are required. For tickets, visit livermorearts.org/events or call 925-373-6800.