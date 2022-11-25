The Livermore-Amador Symphony will present a “Holiday Joy” concert on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore.
The program will begin with two seasonal favorites by English composers, “A Christmas Overture” by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and “Fantasia on Greensleeves” by Ralph Vaughan Williams. The symphony will also perform Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg’s “Lyric Suite,” before concluding with French composer Camille Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No. 3, also known as the “Organ Symphony,” with Christopher Keady, assistant music director at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, as the featured organist.
Lara Webber, symphony music director and conductor, said the Saint-Saëns’ composition, first performed in 1886, will take listeners “on a musical journey from profound darkness into brilliant light.”
“This marvelous music features the organ, sneaking in quietly at first, and then blowing your mind and possibly levitating you out of your seat with perhaps one of the most exhilarating musical climaxes of all time,” Webber said. “Saint-Saëns literally pulls out all the stops with this symphony.”
The concert begins at 8:15 p.m. Webber will provide brief commentary during the concert in lieu of a prelude talk. There will be a complimentary sparkling cider and wine reception following the performance at the Bankhead, 2400 First St. Tickets are $27 to $39, with free admission for those from 6 to 21 years old.
For tickets, visit livermorearts.org, call 925-373-6800, or stop by the Bankhead box office.