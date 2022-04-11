The Livermore-Amador Symphony will present “Vibrant Voices,” readings of speeches and sayings by Abraham Lincoln and seven poems by Emily Dickenson set to orchestral music by American composer Aaron Copland, at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Saturday, April 23.
Actress and KKIQ radio personality Faith Alpher will narrate “Lincoln Portrait,” a “musical portrait” composed by Copland in 1942 that incorporates some of Lincoln’s speeches and letters, as well as mid-19th-century folk songs. Soprano soloist Heidi Moss Erickson will accompany the orchestra for Copland’s “Poems of Emily Dickinson,” first performed in 1950. The evening will close with a performance of Jean Sibelius’ Symphony No. 3.
Copland, sometimes referred to as the Dean of American Composers, received a Pulitzer Prize in composition in 1945 for “Appalachian Spring.”
His film scores for “Of Mice and Men,” “Our Town,” and “The North Star,” between 1939 and 1943, were nominated for Academy Awards, and he won an Oscar for Best Music for “The Heiress” in 1950.
In 1964, Copland received a President Medal of Freedom from President Lyndon Johnson.
There will be a prelude talk at 7 p.m., followed by the concert at 8 p.m.
Tickets are available at livermorearts.org; at the Bankhead Theater ticket office, 2400 First St.; or by calling 925-373-6800.