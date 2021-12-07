Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club (LAVGC) member Lynn MacFarland will demonstrate holiday arrangements and decorations for table and buffet during an online LAVGC meeting on Thursday,
Dec. 9.
MacFarland, a National Garden Club master judge, will provide step-by-step instructions for do-it-yourself holiday decorating. The Zoom-based meeting will begin at 7 p.m., with MacFarland’s slide-show presentation expected to begin at 7:30 p.m. LAVGC members will be sent the Zoom link prior to the meeting.
Nonmembers interested in the presentation should contact Club President Jeri Stark at jstarkhome@comcast.net.