The Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club will be selling plants, garden tools, kitchen ware, and local art from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27 and 28, at 3709 Angus Way, in Pleasanton.
Proceeds from the sale will support the club’s community service projects, including care of the public gardens at the Centennial Park Sensory Garden in Pleasanton and the Hansen Park Rose Garden in Livermore.
The garden club’s usual spring plant sale was cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, visit www.lavgc.org.