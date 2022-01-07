Lydia Roberts, a member of the Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club, will give a presentation on her visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London during the group’s Zoom-based meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13.
The Royal Horticultural Society has hosted the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, originally known as the Great Spring Show, since 1862.
Although traditionally held in May, the show was moved to September last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which coincided with Roberts’ visit with friends and family in England.
Her presentation will include photos from inside the Great Pavilion and the gardens surrounding the Royal Hospital in Chelsea, London, where the flower show has been held since 1912.
Her presentation will also cover the five Royal Horticultural Society gardens in England and the Eden Project, a global garden in a massive greenhouse complex in a former clay pit the size of 30 soccer fields in Cornwall.
Club members will be sent links to the Zoom meeting. Non-members interested in attending the virtual meeting should contact club President Jeri Stark at jstarkhome@comcast.net.