Susan Karasoff, a with the California Native Plant Society’s Yerba Buena Chapter, will be the guest speaker for the virtual Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club meeting on Thursday, April 14.
Karasoff, who says she has an “only the easiest plants survive” approach to gardening, grows a variety of native edible and pollinator plants in San Francisco’s clay soil. Her focus is on feeding caterpillars, bees, hummingbirds, and people.
The Zoom-based meeting will begin at 7 p.m., with Karasoff’s presentation expected to start about 7:30 p.m. Non-members are welcome to join the meeting. For access, contact club president Jeri Stark at jstarkhome@comcast.net.