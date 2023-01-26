The Livermore American Indian Center (LAIC) recently welcomed a new program coordinator, Tina Henson – the granddaughter of past leader Mary Puthoff – and will soon hold an open house for the community on Friday, Jan. 27.
Henson said she was honored to take the reins of a program her grandmother led since 1978.
“I am very excited to see where I can take this program and really hope to help it thrive as much as she has,” Henson said.
LAIC exists to provide K-12 students of Native American heritage in Livermore, Dublin, Pleasanton and Castro Valley with academic and cultural support tailored to their needs. The resource center was founded by local Native American families in 1973 after the passage of the 1972 Indian Education Act. Puthoff, who was born on the Rosebud Lakota reservation in South Dakota, later took the helm and remained in the leadership position until last year.
Henson said students who come to LAIC can receive tutoring and help with scholarship and college applications. The center further provides after-school cultural education classes with Native American guest speakers, traditional arts and crafts, and traditional dances. It also offers scholarships for American Indian students in the Tri-Valley.
Allen Waters spent years offering his services as a tutor at LAIC and said understanding the Native mindset is an important aspect of working with Native children. He descends from the Oglala Lakota tribe and spent 40 years working in education with students ranging from kindergarten to college. While he’s stepped back from his tutoring duties at the center, he hopes Henson is successful in her mission to keep the center growing and working.
“I’ve worked with several other Indian education programs, and Mary’s is one of the most successful ones I’ve worked with,” said Waters. “I hope it and other programs like it can continue to be successful and sustainable.”
As she takes on her new role, Henson said she first wants to spread awareness of LAIC and become more immersed in the community. She said the Jan. 27 open house will provide an opportunity to introduce herself to the community and begin conducting a needs assessment. She said the information she gathers will help determine what types of services and events she should host in the coming year. Visitors will also be able to peruse the center’s artifact collection and library.
“I grew up in this center — had it as part of my entire life — and I think it provides so many opportunities,” Henson said. “I can’t wait to provide that for the next generation … but the center has been around for so long, and most of the time, when I do an event, people come up and they’ve lived here for years and never knew there was a program, so one of my goals is to change that.”
She added that she also wants to grow the program to include more participants, which is needed to sustain the program’s federal funding. The center currently serves approximately 400 students.
Puthoff said she feels confident leaving the center in Henson’s hands and will fondly remember the families and children of American Indian heritage she met during her time there.
“We had kids from over 100 different tribes in our program,” Puthoff said. “We did what we could to help families educate their children and know their culture.”
Puthoff hopes the knowledge passed on in the center will continue to uplift and support native children, while eradicating stereotypes.
The LAIC’s open house will be Friday, Jan. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at LAIC, located on the Lawrence Elementary School campus, 2451 Portola Ave., Livermore, in Classroom 25. No registration required. For more information, call 925-960-2923, Ext. 7225, or email thenson@lvjusd.org.