The Livermore Art Association is soliciting original work for its first-ever online art shw and sale, to be held Thursday, Feb. 25, through March 31.
The art work will be exhibited on the LAA website, https://livermoreartassociation.org, and the association will handle all sales and delivery to the buyer for a 20% commission. There is no entry fee.
An entry form will be available on the website beginning Feb 1. All entries should be submitted by Feb. 15. For more information, contact Meghana Mitragotri at meghana.ms@gmail.com.