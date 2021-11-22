Livermore Arts will close out 2021 with a variety of performances at the Bankhead Theater culminating with Dirty Cello, a five-piece folk, rock and bluegrass string ensemble from San Francisco, on New Year’s Eve.
After the performance, the audience will be invited to enjoy complimentary champagne, wine and desserts in the Bankhead lobby.
The nonprofit organization’s “Bankhead Presents” holiday performances begin on Friday, Nov. 26, with “Irish Christmas in America,” a mix of music, song, dance and stories of seasonal Irish traditions, followed by “Joy to the World: A Christmas Musical Journey,” featuring Damien Sneed, on Sunday, Dec. 5.
On Monday, Dec. 20, Livermore Arts will present “Nochebuena: Christmas Eve in Mexico,” with the Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar celebrating the traditions and customs of the Mexican people during the Christmas season.
Livermore Arts staff reported last week that two other presentations, Pink Martini on Dec. 13, and “Survivor Blues: John Mayall & Walter Trout” on Thursday, Dec. 16, were almost sold out.
Livermore Arts, also known as the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center, operates the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., and the Bothwell Arts Center, 2466 Eighth St., in Livermore.
For a complete list of events, visit livermorearts.org. Tickets for all shows in the “Bankhead Presents” lineup are available online, at 925-373-6800, or at the box office windows. The Bankhead Theater requires proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and facemasks to attend all indoor events.