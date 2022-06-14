Livermore Valley Arts will observe Juneteenth National Independence Day with a presentation by motivational speaker Faith Alpher at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Saturday, June 18, and a celebration in partnership with Tri-Valley for Black Lives at the Bankhead Plaza on Sunday, June 19.
Traditionally, Juneteenth marked the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas learned from Union troops that they had been freed under the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been issued by President Abraham Lincoln more than two years earlier. Congress declared June 19 a national holiday in 2021.
Alpher will give her address, “Juneteenth: Steps of Faith,” on Saturday at 2 p.m. The outdoor celebration on Sunday will begin at 10 a.m. Both events at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., are free and open to the public.