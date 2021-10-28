Author Patricia Wheeler will be at Towne Center Books in Livermore to sign copies of her latest book, “Musical Laughs: Notes to Brighten Up Your Day,” a paperback collection of music-related jokes, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Wheeler, a Livermore resident, said she began collecting music jokes as a member of several local bands, including the Danville Community Band, Ohlone Community Band and San Ramon Symphonic Band. She decided to turn her collection of jokes into a book, illustrated by her granddaughter, as a “pandemic project.”
“Musical Laughs,” published in June, was Wheeler’s second literary effort to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.
In November 2020, she published a children’s book, “Amazon, the Golden Eagle: Her Story of Overcoming a Tough Start,” written in conjunction with the Cascades Raptor Center in Eugene, Oregon, which rescued the nestling from a 700-foot fall in 1995.
In Wheeler’s book, the eagle tells her own story, including the fall, her rescue and recovery from two broken wings. One wing never healed properly, preventing Amazon from flying, and the eagle still lives at the raptor center.
She will also be signing copies of “Amazon, the Golden Eagle” and “Therapy Dogs in Action: Their Stories of Service and Love,” published in 2019.
Wheeler is also a therapy dog trainer and “Therapy Dogs in Action,” published by Russian Hill Press in Livermore, was written from the therapy dogs’ point of view.
Towne Center Books is at 2375 Railroad Ave., suite 100.