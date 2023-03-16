Livermore mystery and thriller author John G. Bluck recently signed a seven-year literary contract with Wolfpack Publishing doing business as Rough Edges Press.
The first three novels in Bluck's Luke Ryder series are slated for publication this summer.
“We’re excited to be taking on Bluck’s Luke Ryder series,” said Patience Bramlett, an editor at Rough Edges Press. “These exquisite crime thrillers offer a refreshing spin on the over-inflated thriller genre—in the best way possible.”
The first book in the series, “Death in the Holler,” was previously published, but will be re-released July 4 with a new cover under the Rough Edges Press imprint. The Luke Ryder fictional character is a Kentucky deputy sheriff. This novel is the story of how Ryder solves a murder that takes place on a Kentucky farm's food plot.
In the second book, “Murder at NASA,” to be released July 25, Ryder goes undercover at a NASA center in California to investigate a cold case murder. The third book, “Mayhem at Sea,” is a thriller to be published on Aug. 15. While on an Alaska vacation cruise, Ryder deals with pirates who hijack the ship and demand ransom payments.
Bluck and his wife, Sheryl, are residents of Livermore, Calif. Bluck retired from NASA after thirty years of service. Prior to that, he was an engineer at ABC radio network, and he also filmed daytime crime in Washington, D.C., for WMAL-TV (now WJLA-TV). Earlier, during the Vietnam War, he served in the Army as a journalist at Ft. Lewis, Washington.
Founded in 2013, Wolfpack Publishing (wolfpackpublishing.com) is an award-winning independent publishing company based in Las Vegas, Nev. Wolfpack was named as one of the fastest-growing independent publishers of 2022 by Publisher’s Weekly magazine and one of Inc. Magazine’s fast-growing private companies in 2021 and 2022.
Each book will be available for purchase on Amazon. Booksellers may obtain paperback copies from IngramSpark or by emailing orders@wolfpackpublishing.com.
For more information, visit Bluck's website: http://www.bluckart.com and his Rough Edges Press webpage, https://roughedgespress.com/project/john-g-bluck/. Readers can subscribe to Bluck’s e-mail list at http://eepurl.com/cJh_pP.