Livermore resident Ann Parker has received a 2023 Spur Award for Best Traditional Novel from the Western Writers of America for "The Secret in the Wall."
"The Secret in the Wall," published by Poisoned Pen Press, is the eighth novel in Parker's Silver Rush historical mystery series.
Set in the 1880’s silver boomtown of Leadville, Colorado, the mystery series features Silver Queen Saloon owner Inez Stannert. Parker’s first novel, “Silver Lies,” won the Willa Literary Award for Historical Fiction
Parker's books are available online and at Towne Center Books in Livermore and Pleasanton. For more information, go to annparker.net.
Western Writers of America has been awarding Spur Awards since 1953.