Juneteenth is a national holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved black people on June 19, 1865.
This year, Livermore residents and other community members can celebrate this historic holiday with two events on June 18 and 19, at the Bankhead Theater.
On June 18 at 2 p.m., “Juneteenth: Steps of Faith,” will be put on by actress, educator, speaker and comedian Faith Alpher. The event seeks to educate audiences on the lives of four (often overlooked) women of color.
“Let's be honest,” said Alpher. “Most history books don't have people who look like me, but I was fortunate enough to work at Cornerstone Fellowship for a few years and started writing curriculum. I did hundreds and hundreds of hours of research and saw there was a rich history that most people didn't know about. Like before Rosa Parks, there was a teenager who refused to give up her seat. And, I had no idea Josephine Baker spoke at the March on Washington before Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr's speech, 'I Have a Dream.'”
Alpher is uniquely positioned to provide a funny, yet educational experience. However, she cautions parents about bringing along their children. Some of the material may not be appropriate for younger audiences.
“(My) ultimate goal is for attendees to take away that black history is American history. Period,” she said. “I think people need to know there's more that unites us than divides us. I'm trying to call people in, not call them out.”
A regular guest performer at the Bankhead since 2009, Alpher is especially excited to put on this event in her home theater.
“I look forward to the theatre-goers, the smiles from volunteers, staff and awesome ushers,” she said. “I'm also really looking forward to doing my music at the end (of the show).”
On June 19, the celebration continues with the third annual “Juneteenth Celebration on the Bankhead Plaza,” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event partners with Tri-Valley for Black Lives and will feature performances and entertainment from drummer King Tacuma, singer-songwriter Alise Bradford, Oakland Originalz, Feline Finesse dance crew and storytelling with the Livermore Library.
“Our Juneteenth celebration started as a youth-led demonstration, marching from Livermore’s police station to Carnegie Park,” shares Isaiah Campbell with Tri-Valley for Black Lives. “This demonstration was held for Tri-Valley residents to show solidarity with the Black community in the acknowledgment of the progress that has been made, and of the work that has yet to be done. Over time, this event has evolved into a community wide celebration to celebrate Black liberation and to uplift local businesses and organizations led by and working with the Black community.”
The family-friendly event will host a variety of vendors and local organizations in addition to the talent performing, allowing attendees to interact with and support local Black owned businesses and community members.
“I am personally most looking forward to the advancement and publicity of local Black run business and organizations, as well as the community’s exposure to more diverse celebrations,” says Campbell.
Both events are free and open to the public, however, Steps of Faith requires online reservations in advance. For more information, call 925-373-6800 or visit livermorearts.org.