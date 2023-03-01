The Vine Cinema and Alehouse in Livermore will bring back its International Film Series with the French World War II drama “Farewell, Mister Haffmann” on Thursday, March 23, and the Israeli comedy drama “Perfect Strangers” on Sunday, March 26.
“Farewell, Mr. Haffmann” is about a Jewish jeweler in Nazi-occupied Paris in 1941.
Fearing the worst, Haffmann arranges to flee the city with his family, and asks an employee to take over the shop until the war ends. But when the jeweler’s attempts to escape are thwarted, he must rely on his employee for protection.
Prior to the 7:40 p.m. screening of “Farewell, Mister Haffmann,” the theater will present the award-winning short “Joe’s Violin,” a 2016 American documentary about a 91-year-old Polish survivor of the Holocaust who decides to donate his 70-year-old violin during a local instrument drive and his friendship with a 12-year-old girl from the Bronx.
“Perfect Strangers” is an Israeli adaption of a 2016 Italian film about seven people, friends since childhood, agree to read aloud any texts they receive, or play their conversations on speakerphone, during a dinner party, with disastrous results. The movie will be shown at 7 p.m.
Admission to “Joe’s Violin,” considered suitable for middle school students and adults, is free.
Admission to “Farewell, Mister Haffmann” and “Perfect Strangers” are both $14, payable at the door.