Two construction craft apprentices from Livermore were among the finalists in the seventh annual Northern California Craft Competition last month.
Jorge Gonzales was a finalist in the Electrical Commercial/Residential division, while Jesse Rollins was a finalist in the Painting division.
More than 20 apprentices participated in six-hour, blueprint-to-final-product, trade-specific skills tests in five divisions on Nov. 13 for the right to represent Northern California at the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) National Craft Championships next year in San Antonio.
The ABC is a national trade association for the construction industry.