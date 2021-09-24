It’s wine season in the Tri-Valley, and that’s welcome news for local winemakers who anticipate a nice, solid yield this year despite a smoke-filled August.
“Quality looks great for the whole vineyard so far,” said Las Positas winemaker Brent Amos. “The fruit set this year was lighter than average, but yields will be average. (We) didn’t have to drop much this year, and last year’s yields were much lower. "
Amos said there has been no evidence or concerns of smoke taint yet.
According to Winemaker Meredith Sarboraria of Rodrigue Molyneaux, they brought in pinot grigio from Buttner Vineyard before Labor Day and were getting ready to pick sangiovese from Courtney Cooke and John Canfield’s Crackerbox Vineyard.
“Seems like most things are on the cusp of being ready, and I'm just hoping our tiny cellar can handle it,” she said.
Sarboraria is anticipating cabernet sauvignon, barbera, and petit verdot from the estate, as well as nebbiolo, cabernet franc, malbec and a little merlot for blending. Steven Mirassou of Livermore’s Steven Kent Winery looks forward to a harvest unfettered by the rampant concerns over smoke taint that cast a pall over 2020.
“Both Lodi and Livermore are earlier this year,” he said.
Mirassou is also getting Zayante Vineyard merlot from an own-rooted vineyard in the Santa Cruz Mountains and will be acquiring cabernet sauvignon from the Stagecoach Vineyard at Bates Ranch, which is also in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
At 3 Steves, things are a bit different without Steve Burman on-site to run the tight harvest ship. Fortunately, local talent Alex Wolfe from the Nottingham Cellars winemaking team is helping them out. They have brought in chardonnay from Del Arroyo.
Winemaker Darin Winton from Cellar 13 is waiting on some albarino from Kalthoff Commons. He’s helping out Cuda Ridge this season, where they have already picked Larry Dino’s estate merlot, and are just about to bring in fruit for Margo rosé.
Winton will also source cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc from White Cat Vineyard.