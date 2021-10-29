The Livermore Heritage Guild has published a pictorial history of the plaques found on historical sites, homes, buildings, and public art around the city.
“Livermore Plaques,” by city historian Richard W. Finn and researcher Peter Kitchingham, includes pictures of the plaques and the historic sites, along with information about the people whose names are engraved on the plaques. There are also maps to locate the plaques.
The book is available at the Livermore Heritage Guild Museum in the historic Carnegie Library building, 2155 Third St. or from www.lulu.com.
There will be a book signing at Hagemann Ranch, 455 Olivina Ave., during the guild’s Halloween open house from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.