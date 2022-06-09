Teddy Padilla, a former Livermore resident, recently returned from the Cannes Film Festival, where his short film, “Godspeed,” was screened.
The prestigious film festival accepted Padilla’s movie, a 10-minute story of a girl who uses her supernatural power to rob banks, as part of the Short Film Corner. The Livermore High School graduate said “Godspeed” had been marinating in his journal for about a year before he decided to create a short film.
“I thought, ‘let’s make a movie for fun’ and I put the money from selling my car toward the film and I thought if I gave it my all, maybe it will work,” Padilla said, noting the entire crew was onboard to create a Cannes-worthy film. “I was going to make it into a feature film (a year ago), like a ‘Men in Black’-type thing, but that didn’t feel right, so I scrapped that and then figured if the idea was right, it would come to me.”
The idea did come back to him, and once inspiration hit, he had a screenplay in less than 48 hours. A few calls to friends in the film industry and Padilla had actors and a crew. Logan Miller, best known for his feature role in “Escape Room,” starred in the film and worked as a producer. He said he loved the gritty, heist-feel of the script and wanted to help shape Padilla’s characters.
“I was more on the creative side of things, helping shape the story, what’s the background, who are the characters,” Miller said. “We only get to see 10 minutes of the story, so trying to give definition to the characters that the audience won’t necessarily see but will feel when it comes to shooting it.”
Also helping behind the scenes and walking the red carpet at Cannes was co-producer Will Youmans. Padilla, Miller and Youmans met while working together on the film “S#!%house,” and often come together to work on film projects. Youmands said the experience of participating in the film festival was one he will never forget.
“It was very cool,” he said. “This was the first film festival I have been to, everything has been virtual, so that fact that it was Cannes, the big one, was really cool. I was introduced to everything that goes on at something like that, and watching movies is a pretty small percentage of that, it’s a lot of meeting people and wearing the identity of the movie you are representing there. It was a lot, but it was good having Teddy and Logan there.”
It took about 8 weeks to film the movie, and Padilla made the creative choice to film in black and white 16-millimeter film.
“It’s not done much,” Padilla said of his choice. “I didn’t think it was too much of a crazy choice until we made the movie and people said it was such an interesting choice, but every movie out of the 90s looks like that, so I guess it’s a stylistic choice in 2022 when everything is shot on digital. But I didn’t want to do that, it just didn’t sound fun to me.”
“Godspeed” is not Padilla’s first movie. His first attempt a filmmaking was in 2017 with a short film called “Ultra Violence.” This foray into the movie industry was a gritty crime flick he filmed in Mr. Pickles sandwich shop in Livermore after hours. He worked at the shop in the afternoons after school and said the owners were kind enough to let him use the shop as his set. The film told a story about crime in a small town.
“I went to the movie theater and saw ‘Good Time’ by the Safdie Brothers,” he said. “I just wanted to make a crazy thriller and I wanted it to be revolutionary and I was inspired by Quentin Tarantino and I just wanted it to be so much, but it was very clearly an iPhone first movie.”
Padilla has worked on several other films since “Ultra Violence,” but “Godspeed” is the first to be accepted at a major festival. Padilla said he hopes his viewing audience enjoy it enough to want to see a full-length feature film.
“I’m working on the script for the longer version right now and I hope people see it and have a hunger to hear more of the story and to hear more from me as a film maker, because that’s what short films are: they are a calling card for directors,” he said.
“Godspeed” is not currently available for public viewing. Some of Padilla’s other films are available on his YouTube channel, Teddy Padilla.