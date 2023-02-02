Livermore High School’s (LHS) Honors Symphonic Band and Honors Chamber Orchestra earned the distinction of performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City this April after both ensembles received the highest-ranking Adjudicator Awards at an Anaheim music festival last year.
LHS Music Director Justin Enright said he was thrilled his students had won the chance to perform in the historic location and everyone was working hard to prepare.
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for these students,” Enright said. “It puts Livermore as a city on the map. I don’t think that Livermore has ever been represented musically at this level before. It’s up there with winning an international competition or the varsity football state championship. This is our championship.”
Enright joined LHS in 2016 and has been instrumental in the growth and development of the school’s music program. There are six ensembles in the program, and the top concert band and top orchestra will travel to New York to perform. The Carnegie Hall performance will be the culmination of an eventful performance season for both ensembles.
Prior to their appearance at Carnegie Hall, the Chamber Orchestra will participate as featured performers in the 2023 California All-State Music Education Conference in February, and the Symphonic Band will play at the Music for All National Band and Orchestra Invitational at Sonoma State University in March. The Chamber Orchestra was also selected as one of only five California high school orchestras to perform at the State CMEA (California Music Educators Association) Band and Orchestra Festival in April.
Enright noted the groups are working hard to prepare music for all their festivals and appearances, with an expectation students will practice daily in class, and on their own both solo and with their small group sections.
“Just to give you an idea, our Chamber Orchestra is in the middle of working on 24 separate pieces,” Enright said. “These students are working hard. Some of the music is recycled at different performances, and some is unique. We can use a piece more than once, but different events call for different types of pieces, some serious, some fun. We are definitely preparing far more music than we normally would.”
To help ease the financial burden of travelling to New York, the two ensembles started a GoFundMe to raise money for families who could not afford the $3,000 price tag. Once the initial goal was met, the group kept fundraising to cover costs for baggage fees, transporting instruments, bus rides between the hotel and concert hall, and to ease the overall financial burden of the trip on participants. Thus far, they have raised over $31,000.
LHS senior Annika Armstrong is the principal flutist in the Symphonic Band. She has been part of LHS’s music program since her freshman year, and said she appreciates the relationships she’s formed and the joy of making music.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to play in Carnegie Hall,” Annika said. “Performing on one of the most famous stages in the world is something I will continue to take pride in for the rest of my life. It’s still hard to believe that I will be achieving one of the greatest honors a musician can have before I even graduate high school.”
Enright and his students have been supported by their families and the LHS faculty and staff.
LHS Principal Helen Gladden said she is “extremely proud” of everyone working to support the ensembles and their goal.
“The talent and dedication of those involved make the program the incredible success that it is,” Gladden said. “The fact that the beautiful sounds of our Honors Symphonic Band and Honors Chamber Orchestra will fill Carnegie Hall this April says more than my words can possibly express. I am so very honored to be the principal of Livermore High School.”
For more information on the LHS music program, performance schedules and events, visit livermoremusic.com. To donate to the trip to Carnegie Hall, visit bit.ly/indy_LHSband.