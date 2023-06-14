It’s been said that Cabernet Franc is the most charming and seductive grape: Steven Mirassou would be among the sayers. So, he recently teamed up with Matt Toomey and Rebecca Navarro of Social Bacon to create the inaugural CabFranc-A-Palooza, a four-day celebration of the grape, held on June 1 – 4.
“We love Cab Franc and wondered why there was no event around it,” said Toomey. “It’s on the fringe. We wanted to create a festival that was fun and different and would appeal to a broader audience.”
The name was inspired by a few bottles of wine, presumably Cab Franc, and fond memories of a musical event called Lollapalooza, begun in Chicago in 1991.
The Grand Tasting on Sunday, June 4, at Steven Kent Winery presented Cabernet Francs from the Livermore Valley, France, Napa Valley, Sonoma, Paso Robles, Oregon, Washington State, the North Fork of Long Island, Sierra Foothills, Santa Barbara, the Santa Cruz Mountains, Virginia, Colorado and Texas. It was a cornucopia of Franc, with some frankly being more Francish than others.
PRIMA Vini in Dublin, represented by owner John Rittmaster, managing director Brandon Mueller and Fran Cunniffe, poured excellent examples from Chinon (Loire), South Africa, Friuli (Italy), Uco Valley (Mendoza, Argentina), and a Saint-Émilion Grand Cru. These wines set helpful reference points for the varietal’s distinctive voice, complete with the vivid accent of each place.
Standouts from the Grand Tasting included the 2022 Luna Hart carbonic Cab Franc (from Santa Ynez; winemaker Gretchen Voelcker’s 2018 and 2021 were excellent as well), 2018 Prospice Resurgent Vineyard (from Walla Walla, WA), 2018 Wrights Station Cabernet Franc from Lago Lomita Vineyard (Santa Cruz Mountains), 2017 Domaine Olga Raffault Chinon “Les Picasses” (Loire Valley, Franc), 2020 Andis CF from the Sierra Foothills, 2021 Infinite Monkey Theorem from Colorado (made from California fruit, as their CO crop was lost to frost), 2021 Leo Steen Ascona Vineyards (Santa Cruz Mountains), and T. Berkley Wines 2021 Thalia Vineyard (Napa, done in barriques).
The Thursday night kickoff event at Posada Restaurant highlighting 16 Livermore Valley Cabernet Franc producers, sold out instantly. The Blind Tasting on Friday, of Livermore Valley vs. Loire Valley, led by Steven Mirassou and Jim Denham of The Wine Steward, compared six examples from the two regions. Mirassou said most people could easily spot the differences. On Saturday, a sold out tasting of Cab Francs with winemakers from Livermore Valley, Napa Valley, Oregon, Virginia, and Bordeaux, was held at The Charming Fig.
Momentous Hospitality, the partnership between Steven Mirassou, Beth Murray Mirassou, Matt Toomey and Rebecca Navarro behind CabFranc-A-Palooza, are considering larger venues for next year’s event, the dates for which have already been set, so mark May 2-5, on your 2024 calendar.
A series of popups are planned for this Fall.
The Non-Profit Partner for CabFranc-A-Palooza is the Tri-Valley Conservancy, an advocate for Livermore Valley winegrowers and raising awareness of this world-class growing region.