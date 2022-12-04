Join in for Livermore Downtown Inc.’s holiday tradition, the ‘Holiday Sights and Sounds Parade,’ on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., on First Street.
While there, enjoy floats and performances by local businesses, bands, schools, clubs, and more - a Livermore tradition no one wants to miss. The Holiday Sights and Sounds Parade is part of a two-day lineup of events to kick off December, with the Holiday Village in the Park scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2nd. Local vendors and makers welcome to this magical evening in the park – it’s like a holiday movie, but in real life.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3iq3VIc.