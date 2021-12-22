The newly formed Livermore Jazz Society is set to launch its first season of house performances early next year at the home of founder Tom Reynolds.
Reynolds, who retired last year from Sandia National Laboratories, has a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of California, Berkeley and played trumpet and piano professionally in the 1970s and 1980s.
Last spring, Reynolds and his wife, Barbara, purchased a 1970s-era home in Livermore and repurposed a raised dining room as a stage, completed with a restored 1927 Steinway grand piano.
The adjacent living room will double as a “listening room” during the performances, with two ceiling-mounted cameras for livestreaming.
Early performances include jazz guitarist Mimi Fox on Jan. 9, followed by Tom Rose and “Almost Acoustic Blues” on Jan. 23, the California Jazz Conservatory on Feb. 6, and Matt Finders and Friends on Feb. 20. All performances are set to run from 2 to 4 p.m.
Reynolds, who serves as president of the nonprofit, will perform twice, on March 6 with his five-person group, The Tom Reynolds Conspiracy, and again on April 13 with The Tom Reynolds Trio.
Finders, a former a former Tonight Show trombonist and director of the Mendenhall and East Avenue Middle School jazz programs in Livermore, also serves on the board of directors for the Livermore Jazz Society, which was incorporated in June, along with two members of the Las Positas College Music Department, Dan Marshak, director of composition, jazz combos, music theory, and piano studies, and Cindy Browne Rosefield, director of instrumental studies.
For a list of scheduled performances and to request seating, go to www.livermorejazzsociety.org.