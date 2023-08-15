Livermore Public Library has planned several free events to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month – Friday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Oct. 15 -- including crafts, cultural performances, movie night, Mexican bingo, and educational programs featuring two award-winning authors.
Congress established National Hispanic Week in 1968 to celebrate the contributions and cultural influence of Hispanic American. That was expanded to National Hispanic Month in 1988.
Congress chose to begin the 30-day celebration on Sept. 15 to commemorate the start of the Mexican War of Independence in 1821, which included the Central American of Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Nicaragua.
Library activities include a Mini Rainbow Piñata craft project, for ages 5 and up, to learn about the artistic and cultural history of piñatas. “Take and make” craft bags can be picked up at any Livermore library branch while supplies last.
Other activities include a free outdoor movie night at the Rincon Branch Library, 725 Rincon Ave., at 6:30 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 15. The community can vote on which movie will be shown on the Livermore library’s website or social media, or at any library location.
On Tuesday, Sept. 19, the Springtown Branch Library will offer a craft program to learn about the Peruvian geoglyphs known as Nazca Lines. The program, for ages 5 and older, begins at 4 p.m.
On Thursday, Sept. 21, the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., will host computer scientist and pilot Cecilia Aragon, who will discuss her memoir, “Flying Free: My Victory Over Fear to Become the First Latina Pilot on the US Aerobatic Team.” The program begins at 3 p.m.
The Rincon library will offer a Guatemalan kite craft project on Friday, Sept. 22, to learn about that country’s giant kite festivals to honor the dead on All Saints Day. The program, for ages 3 and older, begins at 3 p.m.
On Saturday, Sept. 23, the Tradicíon Peruana Cultural Center in San Francisco will perform traditional Peruvian dance and music on the Civic Center Library Plaza. The program begins at 12:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, Sept. 26, the Civic Center Library will host Norman Antonio Zelaya, author of two collections of short stories, who will discuss how his Nicoya, Costa Rican heritage and growing up in the Mission District of San Francisco influenced his writing. The program begins at 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Jimenez Montelongo will teach a three-part class on fantastical Mexican folk-art sculptures, known as alebrije, at the Civic Center Library at 11 a.m. on consecutive Saturdays, Sept. 30, Oct. 7, and Oct. 14. Participants must attend all three sessions and will sculpt, mold, and paint their own alebrije using cartonería (papier-mâché) techniques. To register, call 925-373-5505.
On Monday, Oct. 2, the Rincon Library will offer loteria, or Mexican picture bingo, with the chance to win books and other prizes. The games begin at 6 p.m.
The Rincon Library will also offer a craft project, Paint a Picture Frame for Teens, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5. The folk-art project, for those 12 to 18, will teach about various Mexican artistic styles and symbols. Finished frames, with the picture of a deceased family member, can be displayed at the library's Día de los Muertos Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4.
The Springtown Library will offer loteria at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Performers from the Tradicíon Peruana Cultural Center will demonstrate traditional Peruvian dances and music at the Rincon Library at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13.
For more information on any of the National Hispanic Heritage Month activities, go to the library’s website, library.livermore,gov, or call 925-373-5505.