The Livermore Public Library will host two performances of Mariachi San Francisco this fall to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
The 10-piece mariachi band will perform at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, in front of the Civic Center Library, 1188 Livermore Ave., and at noon on Sunday, Oct. 10, at the basketball courts next to the Rincon Branch Library, 725 Rincon Ave.
The performances, sponsored by Friends of the Livermore Library, are free and open to the public.
Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.