Sarah Mlynowski, best-selling author of the Whatever After and Upside-Down Magic series of children’s books, will be at the Civic Center Library in Livermore at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, to discuss the first book in a new series, “Best Wishes.”
The book introduces young readers to Becca Singer, who, having been dumped by her best friends, is having her worst day ever. That is, until a mysterious box arrives in the mail with a bracelet and a note telling her to make a wish. Becca wishes to have lots and lots of friends, which is when her life begins to spin out of control.
In books two and three of the new Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants series the bracelet gets mailed to other girls, who make new wishes.
Mlynowski’s presentation at the Civic Center library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., is free and open to the public.