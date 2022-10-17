The Livermore Public Library will present “Darshana: A Glimpse into the Hindu Civilization,” a traveling exhibit of 24 posters, from noon to 5 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 30, in the Storytime Room at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., in Livermore.
The exhibit was organized by Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS), a nonprofit organization that promotes pride in Hindu heritage and appreciation of Hindus around the world, their traditions, and civilization by the broader community in the United States.HSS volunteers will be available at the library to explain the concepts featured in each poster. There will also be an audio tour option.
The exhibit is free, and no registration is required.