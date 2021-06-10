The Livermore Public Library will host a live virtual jazz concert by the Dave Rocha Trio at 4 p.m., Monday, July 12.
The program is part of the library’s adult summer reading program, “Color Tour World,” sponsored by the Friends of the Livermore Public Library. Participants who complete the challenge by Aug. 12 will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift certificate to a local restaurant or business.
To watch the free concert, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82585172086. For more information about the summer reading program, go to www.livermorelibrary.net or call 925-373-5505.