The Livermore Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., will host four Sunday afternoon Jazz in July programs this year, beginning with Bay Area blues singer Tia Carroll and guitarist Frankie G on July 2.
The programs are free and begin at 2 p.m. Reservations are not required, but seating in the library’s Storytime Room is limited.
The Dave Rocha Jazz Group is booked for July 9.
Playing as a quintet, the Dave Rocha Jazz Group will feature an eclectic mix of tempos, rhythms, and styles, including jazz waltz, jazz rock, Latin jazz, hardbop, and blues.
Rocha, a mainstay of the Bay Area jazz community for more than two decades, will play trumpet and flugelhorn, with Gerald Beckett on flute, Sue Crosman on electric keyboard, Doug Pahorski on upright bass, and Mark Foglia on drums.
On July 16, the library will welcome The Dynamic Miss Faye Carol, a Bay Area icon known for her powerful voice and versatility.
Carol sang with Oakland blues and funk legend Johnny Talbot & De Thangs in the 1960s, before forming her own trio and playing in San Francisco’s jazz, blues, and cabaret clubs of the 1970s and 80s. She was also founder and director of the Music in the Community program at the Black Repertory Group in Berkeley from 2001 to 2013.
Lastly, on July 30, the library will host The Dan Marschak Trio and vocalist Danielle Perez.
Marschak is an Oakland-born composer, jazz pianist, and faculty member at Las Positas College. The trio also includes Cindy Browne Rosefield on bass and Ian Sylvester on drums.